Quebecor launches movement to support Québec culture

MONTREAL, April 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As Québec gears up to reopen its economy, Quebecor is launching a movement to engage with and support the makers and shapers of our culture and cultural businesses, who have been hard hit by the COVID-19 crisis. More than ever, the Corporation's resources and energies will be harnessed to showcase Québec talent and promote buying local in the coming months.

"Quebecor has always been committed to supporting and promoting Québec culture," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "Today, Quebecor is continuing its efforts by launching a string of initiatives to give Québec content and Québec artists maximum exposure on all its platforms. Since the beginning of the crisis, Quebecor has taken a number of steps to help Quebecers cope with the unprecedented circumstances. At this time, we need to be more creative than ever and find new ways to encourage Quebecers to experience all the inventiveness, diversity and richness of our culture. The sum of all our actions will make the difference. Together, let's support homegrown talent!"

Buy local campaign

"To keep local inspiration and cultural production alive, please give a hand to all the people whose skills and talents enrich our culture." This message is the theme of a vast Québec-wide awareness-raising campaign Quebecor is launching today, organized around the hashtag #culturedici. The goal is to applaud Québec talent and encourage Quebecers to buy local.

"Buying local is critical to the survival of many of Québec's economic and cultural players," says Claude Foisy, Vice-President Marketing of TVA Group. "There has never been a better time to show our gratitude and display our pride in Québec talent. With this campaign, we are trying to do our part to encourage all Quebecers to support this important common goal."

Concrete long-term actions

The following are among the first of a long series of initiatives Quebecor is taking to promote Québec culture:

#emissiondici: A new show on TVA, Ça va bien aller, to meet Quebecers' needs during the COVID-19 crisis by giving them a way to entertain themselves and break the isolation in these difficult times.

#productionsdici: A special "Culture d'ici" showcase will be created on Videotron's illico platform and Helix, bringing together all the Québec content available on on-demand platforms, including Club illico, which has a Québec productions section and offers access to the Éléphant: Memory of Québec Cinema catalogue.

#humourdici: Shows by Québec's best comics will air on Canal Indigo's new Drôlement divertissant series.

#livresdici: The Des livres, ça se livre campaign will support Québec authors.

#entrepreneursdici: QUB radio and Porte-Monnaie will run a Buy Québec campaign to support Québec businesses.

#biensdici: Multi-platform advertising environments dedicated to local businesses will be created.

Other announcements about efforts to support and promote Québec's cultural community will follow in the coming weeks.

Please give a hand to all the people whose skills and talents enrich our culture!

