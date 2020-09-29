Quebecor becomes Propulsion Québec's new principal partner

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Propulsion Québec, the electric and smart transportation (EST) cluster, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment. Under the 3-year partnership, Quebecor will expand its involvement in developing the EST transportation ecosystem and Propulsion Québec will support the electrification of Quebecor's vehicle fleet.

Quebecor has been strongly committed to the fight against climate change for years. In January 2020, Quebecor joined the cluster and announced, at a joint press conference with Propulsion Québec, its action plan to accelerate the electrification of its entire fleet of more than 1,000 vehicles, which already includes nearly 40 electric cars. This plan will revolve around the conversion of the gasoline engines of its light trucks to electric motors and the purchase of electric cars.

Today, as a Propulsion Québec partner, Quebecor is reaffirming its support for and commitment to the cluster and is expanding its role in improving the mobility and quality of life of millions of Quebecers and Canadians.

Under the strategic partnership, Quebecor will be a leading contributor to the 2nd edition of the IMPULSION MTL International Fleet Forum organized by Propulsion Québec, to be launched on October 27, 2020. Between now and 2023, Quebecor will work closely with the electric and smart vehicle cluster on various studies and activities aimed at galvanizing the EST ecosystem.

"Propulsion Québec is pleased to welcome its new partner Quebecor, a Québec flagship that has made the fight against climate change a priority and is contributing in this way to Québec's economic recovery in these uncertain times," says Sarah Houde, CEO of Propulsion Québec, the electric and smart transportation cluster. "There could be no better time for Quebecor to reaffirm its support for our cluster. Governmental, economic and environmental leaders are focusing on electrification as a key driver of recovery and progress towards a greener, fairer and more prosperous society and economy. Quebecor's support for Propulsion Québec will help the EST industry prosper and cements its status as a leader in sustainable development in Québec and Canada."

"Quebecor is proud to be associated with Propulsion Québec, a key partner with whom we will continue our efforts to fight climate change and participate in Québec's energy transition to a sustainable economy," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "Quebecor has always been a trailblazer that cares about its economic, social and environmental impact. It is therefore with great pride that we are now accelerating our ambitious transportation electrification plan by shifting to hydroelectric power to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions."

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs more than 10,000 people in Canada.

