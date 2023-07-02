Quebec wildfires: Environment Canada lifts smog warnings across the province

MONTREAL — Environment Canada has lifted smog warnings that have been in place across large swaths of Quebec for several days.

In parts of northwestern Quebec, including the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, smog warnings have been downgraded to air quality alerts.

Air quality alerts are also in place in much of northern Quebec, including areas along James Bay and parts of the far north.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Quebec's wildfire prevention agency says 139 new fires were reported on Saturday, with 95 per cent of those started by lightning strikes.

Of the fires that remain active in the province, it says only three are considered out of control.

The agency, SOPFEU, says it has contained a large fire burning near Lebel-sur-Quévillon, a northern Quebec city that was evacuated twice in June.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2023.

The Canadian Press