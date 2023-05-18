Quebec wants to exempt some Indigenous students from new French language law

Quebec's Law 14, also known as Bill 96, sparked protests last year in the days leading up to its adoption. (CBC - image credit)

The Quebec government wants to create an exception in its newest French language law for Indigenous students.

Less than a month after two First Nations groups filed a court challenge against Law 14, also known as Bill 96, the minister of the French language has proposed to allow students to graduate from CEGEP — the province's junior college system — even if they do not pass the written French exam required by the Education Ministry.

To qualify for this exemption, an Indigenous student must meet the following conditions:

The student is studying at an English CEGEP.

The student lives — or has lived — in an Indigenous community.

The student has studied in English or an Indigenous language — or both — for at least one year of elementary school or high school.

The exemption was published in the Gazette officielle du Québec on Wednesday with a notice that it would take effect within 15 days.

Law 14 also requires students in English CEGEPs to take five French language courses in order to graduate. No exception was proposed for this requirement.

On Thursday, the First Nations Education Council, which filed the court challenge last month along with the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador, said it wants to review the province's proposal before commenting further.

Law 14, which was passed last May, has sparked concerns that it infringes on the rights of English-speaking Quebecers and Indigenous communities.

The law has since become the target of court challenges.