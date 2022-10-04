Quebec votes: Coalition Avenir Québec projected to form majority government

·4 min read

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press is projecting that the Coalition Avenir Québec will form a majority government, earning leader François Legault a second mandate as premier.

Legault’s party jumped to an early lead shortly after polls closed and was leading or elected in more than 70 ridings at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

A cheer went up at Legault’s election night headquarters in Quebec City as the party was declared the winner less than 15 minutes after polls closed. Legault was easily reelected in his own riding of L’Assomption.

Opinion polls throughout the campaign showed the CAQ cruising to a second straight majority, with support more than 20 percentage points higher than that of its closest rival.

Legault was facing a crowded field including the Quebec Liberals, Quebec solidaire, the Parti Québécois and the Quebec Conservative Party, all of which were polling in the teens as the campaign ended.

At dissolution, the CAQ had 76 of the legislature's 125 seats, while the Liberals had 27, Québec solidaire had 10 and the Parti Québécois had seven. The Conservative Party of Quebec held one seat and there were four Independents.

A party needs 63 seats to form a majority.

Quebecers headed to the polls after a five-week provincial election campaign dominated by issues such as immigration, the environment and the rising cost of living.

The party leaders spent the weekend criss-crossing the province to make a final pitch to undecided voters and ensure their party's supporters make it out to vote in the general election.

Legault voted in advance polls last week, while the remaining party leaders cast their ballots Monday.

The CAQ leader spoke to a group of supporters at his party's local headquarters in Quebec City Monday, going beyond the standard message to get out the vote. Legault spoke of his priorities if elected to a second mandate and referred to moments in the campaign when the issues of immigration and defence of the French language came to the fore.

PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon made an appeal for people to vote after casting his own ballot in the Montreal riding of Camille-Laurin. "It's a fundamental value to express oneself through voting," he said. "It's rare, once every four years, it's not a lot."

Dominique Anglade made a similar pitch as she voted in her Montreal riding of Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne, where analysts are predicting a tight race. "We have each delivered our campaign, but now its Quebecers' turn to be heard," she said.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, co-spokesperson of Québec solidaire, voted in the Montreal riding of Gouin while Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime voted in Chauveau, north of Quebec City. "I hope that turnout today is going to be very high," said Duhaime, who was hoping for a breakthrough after the Conservatives won less than two per cent of the popular vote in 2018.

Legault’s win in the 2018 provincial election marked the start of a new era in Quebec politics after nearly 50 years of federalist-versus-separatist two-party rule.

This time around, Legault is the incumbent and is offering continuity rather than change.

With the campaign slogan “Continue!,” the Coalition Avenir Québec leader has promised to cut taxes, increase seniors benefits and fight the rising cost of living. But Legault has faced criticism over controversial comments on immigration, as well as accusations from his rivals that he's not sufficiently concerned with climate change.

Legault enjoys strong support among francophone voters, and especially those who are older and outside the major cities.

His nationalist approach to governing, which consists of asserting Quebec’s autonomy while ruling out an independence referendum, has won him support that has come at the expense of the traditional parties — the Liberals and Parti Québécois.

While in office, he pursued an aggressive agenda that included passing bills to strengthen French-language laws and prevent civil servants in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols on the job — moves that drew condemnation from some business and rights groups, but were largely supported by his base.

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, his approval rating shot sky-high as he held daily press conferences to update the population — even as the province saw thousands of deaths from the virus in long-term care homes.

Experts said that while a Legault victory long seemed certain, there was still plenty to watch on election night. That included the fate of the once-dominant Quebec Liberals and the Parti Québécois, who are fighting to maintain support in ridings they once considered strongholds. Québec solidaire is hoping to translate its popularity with young voters into an increased seat count.

With tight two- and three-way races in several ridings, voter turnout could prove crucial. Turnout for Quebec’s last provincial election in 2018 was 66.45 per cent, a drop of nearly five percentage points from the previous election.

As of 5:30 p.m., nearly 44.65 per cent of eligible voters had cast a ballot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2022.

The Canadian Press

