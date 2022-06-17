Quebec unveils new action plan for Indigenous people

·3 min read
Quebec Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafrenière, left, is seen shaking hands with Richard O'Bomsawin, the chief of the Abenaki Council of Odanak on Friday. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada - image credit)
Quebec Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafrenière, left, is seen shaking hands with Richard O'Bomsawin, the chief of the Abenaki Council of Odanak on Friday. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada - image credit)

The Quebec government unveiled its new action plan for First Nations and Inuit people on Friday. The province will invest $141.1 million over the next five years, double what it allocated in its previous plan.

This new plan focuses specifically on Indigenous cultures and languages and the unique challenges faced by Indigenous women.

"These are issues that are long past overdue," said Richard O'Bomsawin, chief of the Abenaki Council of Odanak during a joint news conference with Quebec Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafrenière.

O'Bomsawin said the plan looks promising, but he warned that money alone isn't enough for it to succeed. "The key to the words 'action plan' is action."

"My biggest concern always on these programs is that money gets eaten up in administration, by new curtains on a wall."

Some examples of concrete measures include investing in community radio stations and providing emergency financial assistance to victims of violence. Specific funding will also go toward targeting issues unique to Inuit people, such as providing funding for early childhood educators to work in Nunavik.

The plan lays out 52 measures and mobilizes 13 different ministries and organizations. The province will hold yearly consultations with First Nations and Inuit people as it implements it, according to Lafrenière.

Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada
Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada

Language rights a key concern

Lafrenière said this new plan is a result of nearly a year of consultations with the 55 Indigenous communities in Quebec.

The minister said Bill 96, his government's proposed language law, was an especially contentious issue during these visits.

"I heard many communities stating that they were concerned about what's going to happen for the future," he said. "My intention is to work with them."

Lafrenière said he is confident that his government can work on protecting the French language while also preserving Indigenous ones.

He promised to find solutions to make sure that happens but declined to provide any additional details until he had more time to discuss with Indigenous leaders.

Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada
Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada

O'Bomsawin said he wants to see concrete actions on that front.

"If my language and my culture is so important, will [the government] translate all [its] documents into my language so my people can understand it?"

He said when he asked government officials this question on Friday morning, "they weren't too sure."

Cautious optimism

This new action plan comes nearly three years after the Viens Commission report documented systemic discrimination against Indigenous people in the province.

While the funding is helpful, it is important to remain realistic about how much can be achieved in just five years, said Phillippe Tsaronsere Meilleur, the executive director of Native Montreal and the president of Quebec's Native Friendship Centres association.

"The needs are huge, we're talking about 400, 500 years of colonization, systemic racism, all sorts of institutional harms," he said.

Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada
Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada

Meilleur said "massive changes" are still needed at all levels of governments and will take generations to happen.

He said one aspect that's not fully addressed in the plan is building more housing for Indigenous people. He said he also wants to see more work done to improve Indigenous health.

"I believe that this is going to be the change that we need," said Ellen Filippelli, the executive director of the First Peoples Justice Centre of Montreal and a Mohawk from Kanesatake.

Filippelli said she was particularly hopeful about the plan's focus on Indigenous women.

"We're going to hold the government to their promises," she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Will the New York Rangers be back?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the prospects of future success for the Rangers after a surprise Eastern Conference final appearance.

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Fred VanVleet, CJ Miles on nickname, friendship and the Raptors' 'Bench Mob'

    CJ Miles and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discuss the root of the nickname "steady freddy", their camaraderie on and off the court and why the "bench mob" was a unique group.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Top-seeded Ruud loses opening-round match at Queen's Club

    LONDON (AP) — Casper Ruud endured a tough transition from clay to the grass courts, with the top seed losing his opening-round match at the Queen’s Club in straight sets to an opponent ranked No. 180 on Tuesday. Nine days after playing — and losing — to Rafael Nadal in the French Open final, Ruud was beaten 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) by little-known Briton Ryan Peniston, a 26-year-old in his first ATP Tour main draw. It was only the seventh time the top seed has lost a first-round match at Queen’s in the

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Avs overcame nerves to deal first blow in Stanley Cup Final

    Andre Burakovsky and Gabriel Landeskog both admitted they were very nervous ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against Tampa Bay.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w