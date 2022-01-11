'This will set a dangerous precedent': Canadians react to Quebec decision to ask unvaccinated adults to pay up

Quebec Premier François Legault announced Tuesday that unvaccinated adults in the province will soon need to pay a "health contribution."

"The vaccine is the key to fight the virus," Legault said at a press conference. "This is why we’re looking for a health contribution for adults who refused to be vaccinated for non-medial reasons."

"Those who refuse to receive their first dose in the coming weeks will have to pay a new health contribution."

The amount is still unknown but Legault indicated it would be "significant."

He added that these adults who are refusing to get vaccinated are putting an "important burden" on the province's healthcare system.

"I think it’s normal that the majority of the population is asking that there be a consequence," the premier said.

"Yes, we will continue to look at spreading the use of the vaccine passport but I think we have to go further and I think that right now, it’s a question also of fairness for the 90 per cent of the population who made some sacrifices. I think we owe them this kind of measures."

Following the announcement of this new "health contribution" to come, many Canadians took to social media to respond to this upcoming measure, some in support and some against the move.

as a physician who has never received a dollar from pharma i believe i have been as pro-vaccine as any in the country — because they save lives and our health care system. but quebec taxing individuals who are not vaccinated is regressive and will undermine the canada health act. — Andrew Baback Boozary MD (@drandrewb) January 11, 2022

Unvaccinated Quebecers will have to pay a 'health contribution,' Legault says https://t.co/O3W0F1Oc2m



- Vaccine incentives/disincentives can be justified & sensible (evidence they can work)

- But should we tie to healthcare coverage (spirit of Canada Health Act)? — Timothy Caulfield (@CaulfieldTim) January 11, 2022

I'm of two minds on this... certainly the unvaccinated could cost the health care system more. However, where does this stop? Smoking, drinking, unhealthy weight charges? Slippery slope.

"Quebec plans to charge unvaccinated residents health care fee https://t.co/62HVna2LOm" — Shawn Rouse (@shawnrouse) January 11, 2022

Being unvaxxed becomes largely a clear personal choice, not the same as other more complex health statuses like smoking. The slippery slope argument about eroding public health care is fallacious and the same one used to argue public health measures will result in autocracy. — Blake Murdoch (@BlakeMMurdoch) January 11, 2022