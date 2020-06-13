Quebec tourists will be allowed to travel to Magdalen Islands

Quebec tourists will be allowed to drive through New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island to get to the Magdalen Islands as of June 26.

The three provinces involved had been in talks since last month, as they tried to find a balance between COVID-19 safety protocols and the potential economic effects of a bleak tourist season.

As part of the new regulations, Quebec tourists will need to fill out a government form and have proof of passage on the ferry to and from Souris, P.E.I. They are also required to have prove they have somewhere to stay.

On their way there, tourists will be permitted to spend one night in New Brunswick.

Once they arrive in P.E.I., they will have to go directly to the Souris ferry terminal, with the exception of stopping for gas.

According to Quebec government authorities, the new forms will be available on the province's official website "shortly."

Magdalen Islands Mayor Jonathan Lapierre had been lobbying for Quebecers to be allowed to vacation in the area, as many families depend on the tourism industry for income.

According to Lapierre, the tourism industry creates some 1,800 jobs for Magdalen Island residents.