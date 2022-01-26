Quebec surpasses 13,000 COVID-19 deaths, opens platform to track rapid test results

MONTREAL — Quebec has launched an online portal to track COVID-19 rapid test results, even as experts and government officials admit there are limits to the accuracy of the data it provides.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said Tuesday the government-run platform would help the province better track COVID-19 transmission in the community, given that publicly run PCR testing is reserved for people in high-risk groups.

Quebecers are asked to enter their names, dates of birth and medicare numbers on the platform, as well as the dates the tests were taken, whether they had symptoms and whether the results were positive or negative.

Dubé and Dr. Luc Boileau, the province's interim public health director, both stressed that the new platform is just one measure among several that the province uses to track the pandemic.

Dubé said the portal could be useful in different ways, but he said one of its main goals is to get Quebecers used to the idea of testing themselves regularly.

"We’re heading toward a world where we'll have to live with the pandemic; we'll have to test ourselves regularly," he said.

Boileau said the platform could help track the levels of COVID-19 in the community. "It’s not perfect, but it's a tool that’s added to the others we have, and it’s going to be precious — I’m convinced," he said.

David Juncker, professor of biomedical engineering at McGill University, said the platform could help "fill a gap in terms of data collection," even though the results may not be fully accurate.

Some segments of the population might not use the platform, Juncker said, because they might not want to disclose their personal information or aren't web-savvy.

He said the province could do more to verify that the uploaded information is accurate, including by asking users to enter the model and lot number of the test they take and by allowing them to upload photos of the result.

Nevertheless, he said he believes the data could provide useful information about when and where cases are rising, especially given the scarcity of data on current case counts.

"I think by actually having the rapid tests and making them accessible and having a way of capturing those people testing, I think that adds another layer to our information system, while knowing that there will be some imperfections," he said Wednesday in an interview.

Health officials have acknowledged that official COVID-19 case counts no longer paint an accurate portrait of the situation, ever since provinces had to restrict access to testing amid a surge in demand.

One study from earlier this month estimated that real case numbers in Quebec are approximately five times higher than official figures, according to Montreal-based research centre CIRANO.

When asked about the platform on Tuesday, Quebec Premier François Legault said the province uses different measures to track the evolution of the pandemic. That included, he said, results of PCR tests administered to groups such as health-care workers, and overall trends in hospitalizations.

Currently, PCR tests are reserved for those who fall into certain priority or high-risk categories, including health workers, teachers, long-term care residents and people experiencing homelessness.

Boileau said the government is considering expanding access to PCR tests to new groups if overall demand goes down. However, he noted that tests are processed by lab staff who have "lots of other things to do" during the pandemic, and he encouraged the public to embrace the new platform so its results are as accurate as possible.

Meanwhile, the province's COVID-19 death toll passed the 13,000 mark Wednesday as health officials reported 73 more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus. COVID-19-related hospitalizations fell by eight, to 3,270, after 297 people were admitted to hospital and 305 left, while the number of patients in intensive care fell by 11, to 252.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2022.

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press