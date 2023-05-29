Quebec to spend $66M on Nunavik airport projects over 2 years

The government of Quebec will spend close to $66 million over the next two years on 18 airport-related projects across Nunavik, it announced Thursday.

According to a government news release, some of the work includes:

In the release, Ungava MLA Denis Lamothe said the $65.9 million that will be spent “greatly improves the security and facilitates mobility in the region.

“The project permits the maintenance and the development of regional businesses as well.”

As well, provincial Labour Minister Jean Boulet said, “completion of these projects will contribute to the economic vitality of several communities by stimulating local entrepreneurship and the creation of quality jobs.”

Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News