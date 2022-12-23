Quebec schools closed, flights cancelled as snow storm blows in

Total snowfall amounts of 20-30 centimetres paired with winds as high as 110 km/h are expected. Some areas may see as much as 50 centimetres of snow. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Quebecers are hunkering down as Thursday night's snow turns into a mix of freezing rain, rain, and then snow again, that will last into the holiday weekend. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for much of southern Quebec. Strong winds are also forecast.

Most schools in the province had already decided to cancel classes before the storm hit.

All the public schools in the Montreal area are closed.

The storm is arriving just as Montreal finished cleaning up its streets after the last storm, according to Mayor Valérie Plante.

"We are preparing for a second inundation which will be mixed with rain in Montreal," she said on Twitter. "This storm could make travel difficult. Be careful."

Travel woes

By 5 a.m. Friday morning, airlines had cancelled about 45 flights in and out of Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, with more delayed. For anyone planning to fly today, check departure times on the airport's website.

Orléans Express cancelled a number of intercity buses between Quebec, Rimouski and Gaspésie. Travelers can get more information by looking at the bus line's website and social media.

What weather can I expect?

Thursday's overnight snowfall is expected to turn to rain due to higher temperatures in some areas, Environment Canada says. Total snowfall amounts of 20-30 centimetres paired with winds as high as 110 km/h are expected. Some areas may see as much as 50 centimetres of snow.

Hydro Quebec is warning people to prepare for potential power outages, and to heat your home a few degrees warmer than usual, charge devices, download anything you might need, and have food on hand.

Coastal flooding is possible along the shoreline, so residents living along Quebec's eastern shores should watch for storm surges during high tides.

On Saturday afternoon, the forecast is snow squalls over southern Quebec due to the passage of cold air over the Great Lakes.

This cold air could bring temperatures below normal for the season on Sunday and early next week, says Environment Canada.