Quebec reports record COVID-19-related hospitalizations but drop in ICU patients

MONTREAL — Quebec reported 26 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday and a rise of 118 patients with the disease, as several Montreal-area hospitals moved to the highest level of service disruption to care for patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

Health officials said there were 2,554 people in hospital with COVID-19 — a new record — after 351 patients entered hospital in the past 24 hours and 233 people were discharged. The number of patients in intensive care, however, dropped by nine, for a total of 248.

Officials reported 10,573 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, although the government has limited testing to certain high-risk groups such as health-care workers, police officers and first responders. They said 20 per cent of tests came back positive. The test-positivity rate has been under 20 per cent for the last two days, after hitting more than 30 per cent last week.

Meanwhile, five more health regions were added to the highest level of service reduction, known as Level 4, Health Minister Christian Dubé said in an interview with 98.5 FM, confirming a report from Radio-Canada. The five regions all surrounded Montreal and included the Laurentians and Laval, Quebec's third-largest city.

In the regions at Level 4, hospitals are conducting between 20 and 50 per cent of their normal medical procedures to make room for COVID-19 patients, Dubé said. Health officials said last week that under Level 4, elective surgeries and serious procedures that should be conducted within a several-month spectrum, such as cardiac and cancer-related surgeries, are postponed.

The situation in the province's long-term care homes is also deteriorating. Health officials said 80 residents have died during the current wave of the pandemic, adding that 19 deaths occurred between Jan. 6 and Jan. 9. At least 30 long-term care homes, known in Quebec as CHSLDs, have 25 per cent of their residents infected.

The province said 62,722 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Sunday. According to Health Department numbers, 89 per cent of Quebecers aged five and older have received a first dose, 82 per cent have two doses while an additional 24 per cent have been given a booster.

Quebecers aged 40 and over became eligible Monday to book appointments for third doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and by next Monday, all adults 18 and older will be able to book booster appointments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2022.

— with files from Pierre Saint-Arnaud and Sidhartha Banerjee.

The Canadian Press