Quebec reports lowest COVID-19 daily death tally since early April

MONTREAL — Quebec marked a full week without breaking 300 new COVID-19 cases a day, while registering its lowest death total since early April with just eight new deaths.

The province's health authorities say 225 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial tally to 52,849.

The additional COVID-19 deaths bring the province's total to 4,978.

Officials say the number of hospitalizations dipped by nine to 972, while there were 128 people in intensive care — one fewer than the previous day.

The province has reported 18,714 people have recovered from the virus.

Premier Francois Legault will hold his COVID-19 briefing in Montreal on Monday alongside the province's health minister and director of public health.

The city has accounted for nearly half of the province's COVID-19 cases and more than 60 per cent of the province's deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2020.

The Canadian Press