Quebec reports five additional deaths, 126 new COVID-19 cases

MONTREAL — Quebec added five more deaths linked to COVID-19 today, along with 126 new infections in the province.

The province's Health Department reports the number of cases linked to the novel coronavirus stands at 60,367 along with 5,692 deaths.

Of the deaths reported today, authorities say one occurred before July 31.

The number of patients in intensive care increased by four to 23.

The province says 155 people are hospitalized, an increase of three patients.

The province performed 17,973 tests on Thursday, the last day for which testing results are available.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2020.

The Canadian Press