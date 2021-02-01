Quebec reports fewer than 1,000 daily infections for first time since early November

MONTREAL — For the first time since early November, Quebec has reported fewer than 1,000 daily COVID-19 infections.

Health officials reported 890 new cases Monday and 32 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including 14 that they said occurred in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations rose by eight, to 1,144, and 183 people were in intensive care, a drop of eight. Officials said 796 doses of vaccine were administered Sunday, for a total of 239,023.

Police forces across Quebec issued 1,084 tickets between Jan. 25 and Jan. 31 for alleged violations of the provincewide curfew, the public security minister said Monday on Twitter. A similar number of tickets had been given the week before.

The 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is scheduled to remain in effect until Feb. 8. Quebec Premier Francois Legault, however, has signalled that the health order will be extended, particularly in the Montreal area. But Legault has also suggested he was ready to lift some restrictions on businesses, given the steady reduction in new daily cases and hospitalizations.

He is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday evening to announce changes to the provincewide lockdown and curfew.

Meanwhile, Legault held a virtual meeting with federal Opposition Leader Erin O'Toole Monday morning. The premier said on Twitter that during the meeting he discussed with O'Toole the ongoing demands from premiers for more health-care funding. The premiers want an additional $28 billion from the federal government.

Legault is scheduled to hold virtual meetings with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and with Green party Leader Annamie Paul later Monday.

Quebec's public health institute reported 1,435 more recoveries Monday, bringing the total number of people recovered from the disease to 240,083. There are 13,564 active reported cases in the province.

The province has reported a total of 263,473 cases of COVID-19 and 9,826 deaths linked to the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2021.

Jacob Serebrin, The Canadian Press