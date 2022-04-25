Quebec reports eight more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations stabilize

MONTREAL — Quebec is reporting eight more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province continues to stabilize.

Hospitalizations linked to the disease rose by one, to 2,345, after two consecutive days of decline. Health officials say 128 people were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours and 127 people left.

The number of people in intensive care dropped by four, to 86.

Officials are reporting 1,305 new positive cases detected by PCR testing, which is restricted to certain groups.

The province says there are 9,362 health workers off the job due to COVID-19, down from about 13,000 in mid-April.

Quebec's interim public health director said last week there were indications that community transmission and hospitalizations were trending downward, but he said the situation remained serious enough to warrant extending the mask mandate for public spaces until mid-May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2022.

