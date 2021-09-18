Quebec reports 821 COVID-19 cases, three more deaths linked to virus

Quebec is reporting 821 new COVID-19 cases and three further deaths attributed to the virus.

Health officials say hospitalizations are up by two to 264, while the number of patients in intensive care dropped by six to 89.

The province says about 80 per cent of new infections involve people who were not adequately vaccinated.

Quebec administered 19,662 vaccine doses on Friday and officials say 88 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received a first dose while 82 per cent have gotten both shots.

The province conducted more than 32,000 tests on Friday and the positivity rate is 2.4 per cent.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says in a tweet more than 1,000 doses went to health-care workers, with the province remaining firm on a plan to have all sector employees adequately vaccinated Oct. 15 or face reassignment or suspension without pay.

"It’s never too late to get the vaccine, it’s the best way to protect yourself and others," Dubé wrote on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press