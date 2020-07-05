Quebec reports 79 new cases, eight additional deaths linked to COVID-19

MONTREAL — Quebec is reporting eight additional deaths due to COVID-19.

The province now has reported 5,574 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, but only one of those reported today is considered a new death.

Authorities say the other seven newly reported deaths occurred before June 27.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The province also reported 79 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 55,863.

On Saturday, the province had crept up over 100 daily cases for the first time since June 20.

The number of hospitalizations and intensive-care cases decreased slightly for a total of 371 and 26 patients, respectively.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2020.

The Canadian Press