Quebec reports 61 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations creep lower

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Quebec is reporting 61 additional COVID-19 deaths today, bringing the provincial total to 4,363.

There were 530 new cases of the virus confirmed in the past 24 hours for a total of 50,232 since the pandemic began.

The provincial government says 66 fewer people are in hospital with COVID-19, marking 10 consecutive days of reductions in the number of hospitalized patients.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Six fewer people are in intensive care, for a total of 172.

The epicentre of the disease remains the Montreal area, which passed the 25,000-case mark on Friday.

The health department reported that it analyzed over 14,700 tests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2020.

The Canadian Press

What to Read Next