Quebec to permit dancing, karaoke again as COVID-19 restrictions loosened

MONTREAL — Dancing and karaoke will again be allowed in Quebec bars after the province today announced an end to several health measures introduced to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The requirement for high school students to wear masks in the classroom and a recommendation for employers to favour remote working are among the other restrictions that will be lifted as of Nov. 15.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says a high vaccination rate among Quebecers aged 12 to 17 — 86 per cent are fully vaccinated — means masks won't be obligatory in class but will still be required in hallways and on school transit.

In addition to allowing dancing and singing as long as participants wear masks, customers will be allowed to mingle and authorities won't require bar and restaurant owners to keep a customer registry, though proof of vaccination is still required.

As of Monday, bars and restaurants in the province were permitted to operate at maximum capacity with certain health measures in place and last call at bars returned to 3 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 490 new cases of COVID-19 today and six more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2021.

The Canadian Press