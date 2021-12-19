Quebec reports 3,846 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

MONTREAL — Quebec is reporting 3,846 new COVID-19 cases, setting an all-time high for the province's daily tally for the second time in three days.

Quebec also broke its record on Friday, reporting 3,768 diagnoses, compared to the previous high of 3,127 back in January.

Health officials say there are three more deaths linked to the virus, and hospitalizations have increased to 376 -- a jump of 29 patients -- with 79 people in intensive care, an increase of five.

The seven-day rolling average for cases in the province is 2,820.

According to the Health Department, 88 per cent of Quebecers aged five and older have received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 81 per cent have received at least two doses and eight per cent have received a booster.

Quebec will roll out its first delivery of rapid COVID-19 tests in more than 1,900 pharmacies across the province starting tomorrow as part of a series of new measures to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

More than 800,000 rapid test kits are expected to be distributed by the start of the holiday season for anyone 14 and over, and retail stores, bars, restaurants and entertainment venues will operate at 50 per cent capacity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press