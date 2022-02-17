Quebec reports 22 more COVID-19 deaths, 93-patient drop in hospitalizations

MONTREAL — Quebec reported 22 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus on Thursday and 93 fewer COVID-19 patients.

The Health Department said there were 1,902 people in hospital with COVID-19, after 120 patients were admitted in the previous 24 hours and 213 were discharged.

It said 124 people were in intensive care, a decline of five from the day before.

Health officials reported 2,055 new COVID-19 infections that were identified using PCR testing, which is limited to high-risk groups, and they said 9.8 per cent of tests analyzed Wednesday were positive.

Officials said 21,371 doses of vaccine were administered Wednesday, including 13,272 booster doses and 442 first doses administered to children under 12.

They said 91 per cent of Quebec residents five and older have received at least one dose of vaccine and 50 per cent have received three.

