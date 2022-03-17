Quebec bill to end state of emergency criticized by opposition parties

·3 min read

QUEBEC — The Quebec government's bill aimed at ending the state of health emergency in the province appears to do no such thing, the province's opposition parties said Thursday.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Christian Dubé tabled Bill 28, which is aimed at ending the exceptional powers that have been granted to the government since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020.

But rather than calming matters, the bill was roundly criticized by opposition parties in Quebec City, who took aim at the fact that measures still in place when the state of emergency is lifted will remain until Dec. 31.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade described the bill as "deliberately vague," with the effect of ensuring that "whatever is in place continues to be in place."

There's "an element of dishonesty in this bill, because it aims to prolong the state of emergency, instead of lifting the state of emergency," she said, noting that the government's powers extend past this fall's election.

Parti Québécois legislature member Joël Arseneau described the bill as "flawed" and said that what the opposition wants is "an end to governing by decree."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state of emergency has given the government exceptional powers, including circumventing collective agreements in the health network and awarding contracts without a call for tenders.

Dubé told a news conference in Quebec City on Wednesday the legislation would maintain certain operational provisions until the end of the year, but public health measures that Quebecers have faced over the past two years are a thing of the past.

Dubé on Thursday justified maintaining some of the elements of the state of emergency, saying the government needs to be able to respond to a potential sixth wave in the fall. The measures would grant the government the power to mobilize vaccination campaigns, have access to certain data and continue contracts that were signed during the pandemic, he said.

He said a briefing will be held with opposition party members early next week in order to clarify the bill.

The bill allows the province to continue awarding contracts without tenders in certain situations, for example for testing and vaccination clinics and for storage of personal protective equipment. But Dubé said Wednesday no untendered contracts have been awarded recently, and there won't be any in the future.

Meanwhile, the Quebec government reported 19 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 39 fewer people in hospital Thursday. There are now 1,034 patients hospitalized with the novel coronavirus after 63 people were admitted and 102 were discharged. Fifty people were in intensive care, a drop of six from the previous day.

The provincial government also announced it is expanding access to the antiviral drug Paxlovid. It said in a press release that the oral therapy will soon be available from pharmacies with a prescription from a doctor or a specialized nurse practitioner.

The drug is the first COVID-19 treatment approved in Canada that can be taken at home and is designed to treat adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at risk of developing serious complications.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2022

Jocelyne Richer, The Canadian Press

