Quebec reports 15,845 COVID-19 cases, closes stores on Sundays as of today

MONTREAL — Quebec is reporting 15,845 new COVID-19 cases today, as well as 13 additional deaths linked to the virus.

The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations linked to the disease rose by 70 to 1,231.

It says 162 people are in intensive care, an increase of nine.

The Health Department says 54,065 COVID-19 tests were analyzed Friday and 30.9 per cent came back positive.

Meanwhile, a plan to shutter most retail settings on Sundays for the next three weeks goes into effect today.

The bulk of the province's stores will be closed today, with the exception of pharmacies, convenience stores and gas stations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2021.

The Canadian Press