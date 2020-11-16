Quebec reports 1,218 COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths linked to novel coronavirus

MONTREAL — Quebec is reporting 1,218 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, six of which occurred in the past 24 hours.

Health officials said today hospitalizations increased by four, to 591, and 87 people were in intensive care, a drop of two.

Officials say 1,150 more people recovered from COVID-19, for a total of 105,998.

The province has averaged 1,297 daily cases in the past week.

Quebec has reported 125,072 infections and 6,651 deaths linked to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health Minister Christian Dube said today on Twitter the infection rate is improving in some regions but that more needs to be done to break the current wave of the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press