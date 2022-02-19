Quebec reporting six COVID-19 deaths. 45-patient drop in hospitalizations

MONTREAL — Quebec is reporting six further deaths attributed to COVID-19 and a 45-patient drop in hospitalizations today.

The Health Department says 1,789 patients are currently in hospital, with 120 of those listed in intensive care, an increase of one.

Health authorities say there are 1,736 new COVID-19 cases based on PCR testing limited to certain groups, with a test positivity rate of 9.2 per cent.

According to the Health Department, 91 per cent of Quebecers five and older have received one dose of vaccine, 86 per cent have received two doses while 50 per cent have received a booster dose.

As of today, authorities have opened booster appointments to those aged 12 to 17.

The province estimates just under 518,000 Quebecers aged 18 and older remain unvaccinated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2022.

The Canadian Press