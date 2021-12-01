Quebec to report today 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, rise in hospitalizations: Dubé

Quebec's health minister says the province will see a spike in new daily COVID-19 cases, with around 1,200 to be announced later today.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says health authorities expected cases to be in this range after certain restrictions were relaxed in November.

But Dubé told a news conference today the government doesn't want the daily numbers to go any higher into the holiday season, when Quebecers are expected to gather indoors.

He says the rise in cases is problematic because children between the ages of five and 11 have only started to get vaccinated and because most adults haven't received a booster dose.

Dubé says there's no need for panic, but he says Quebecers must remain vigilant.

He says officials in the province haven't identified any new cases involving the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2021.

The Canadian Press