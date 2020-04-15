Quebec releases list of long-term care homes with confirmed COVID-19 cases

Quebec has released a list of 142 facilities in the province where at least one resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

Quebec now has more than 14,248 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 435 people have died.

People over 70 and those with pre-existing health issues have proven to be the most at risk. Octogenarians account for 42 per cent of deaths in Quebec.

Last week, it was estimated that nearly 45 per cent of the province's deaths have been in long-term homes.

The five residences with the highest number of cases are:

CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée, Laval: 120 cases.

CHSLD Yvon Brunet, Montreal: 99 cases.

CHSLD Joseph-François Perreault, Saint-Michel: 98 cases.

CHSLD Centre multi. SSS Laflèche, Shawinigan: 91 cases.

Institut universitaire de gériatrie de Montréal, Montreal: 85 cases.

How to make sense of the list

The province has been under increasing pressure to be more transparent about which long-term care facilities have outbreaks.

The list released Tuesday evening shows only the 142 facilities where residents have tested positive, but a total of 309 long-term care residences have residents or employees who have tested positive, according to Nicolas Vigneault, a spokesperson for Quebec's health ministry.

Quebec's list is presented in descending order by the number of cases and is colour coded, comparing the number of cases to the number of available beds.

Homes are in red if cases account for more than 25 per cent of available beds. Those in orange account for 15 to 25 per cent of beds and those in yellow are under 15 per cent.

For example, CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée in Laval currently has the highest number of cases at 120. That's 62 per cent of the available beds in the facility, not 62 per cent of residents.

Whereas Résidence St-Jean, a palliative care facility in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., has eight cases accounting for 89 per cent of beds.