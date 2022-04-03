Quebec public health to make recommendation on masks Monday

Luc Boileau, Quebec interim director of National Public Health, says he is considering recommending the province extend mask mandates. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Quebec's interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau said Sunday the government is considering extending mask mandates in the province, which were expected to be lifted April 15.

Boileau said the sixth wave of infections has grown in severity since its presence in the province was confirmed by Quebec's public health institute (INSPQ) earlier this week.

Public health is expected to provide the government with its recommendation Monday. In an interview with Radio-Canada Sunday, Boileau said the number of hospitalizations is expected to continue to climb in the coming days.

Nearly 1,300 people are in hospital with COVID-19 as of Friday, when 17 people died.

"We're seriously considering if it wouldn't be an opportune time to push the end of mask mandates to a later date because of the seriousness of this wave," Boileau said.

"We certainly expect to provide a recommendation in that direction."

Still, Boileau said, no other restrictions are planned. He said the government is calling on Quebecers to take precautions and to be informed about the risks of contracting the virus before doing an activity that involves other people.

"People have experienced the COVID-19 pandemic. They have been inundated by it for two years. Generally speaking, they've absorbed the important information they need to protect themselves and others," Boileau said.

"Citizens have to accept adapting their behaviour. I know everyone is tired of hearing about it and the sixth wave announcement was a tough blow."

Benoit Barbeau, virologist in the department of biological sciences at the Université du Québec à Montréal, said the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant is more transmissible than the original Omicron variant.

Barbeau agreed delaying the removal of masks in public places would be a good idea.

"I would give it one week to better appreciate how the situation evolves," he said. "People think we have reached the endemic phase of the pandemic, but we're not there yet."