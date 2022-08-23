Quebec provincial election campaign to begin Sunday, François Legault confirms

MONTREAL — Quebec Premier François Legault says the fall provincial election campaign will begin Sunday.

He made the announcement today in a video uploaded to social media.

Legault says campaigning will officially start Aug. 28 and continue right up to voting day on Oct. 3.

Polls suggest Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec party holds a commanding lead heading into the campaign, and the party is widely expected to cruise to a second majority.

A Léger poll published earlier this month found support for Legault's party at 44 per cent, compared to 18 per cent for the second-place Quebec Liberals.

As the legislature broke for the summer, Legault's party had 76 seats, while the Quebec Liberals had 27, Québec solidaire had 10 and the Parti Québécois had seven. The Conservative Party of Quebec held one seat and there were four Independents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press