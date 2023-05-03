CP NewsAlert: Body of one of two missing Quebec firefighters found

BAIE-SAINT-PAUL, Que. — Quebec provincial police say they have found a body in the community where two volunteer firefighters were swept away by floodwaters Monday.

Police say in a news release that it appears to be the body of one of the men who went missing during a rescue mission in St-Urbain, Que., northeast of Quebec City, but a coroner will have to confirm.

Multiple media have reported that the two missing firefighters were Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Régis Lavoie, 55, who were reportedly not related.

More coming.

The Canadian Press