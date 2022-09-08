Quebec Precious Metals to hold AGM on October 11th and Issue Shares in Payment of Debts

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation
·2 min read

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (TSXV:QPM)(FSE:YXEP)(OTCQB:CJCFF) ("QPM" or the "Corporation") announces that it will hold its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on October 11, 2022. On July 22, 2022, the Corporation announced the postponement its annual meeting of shareholders scheduled for July 28, 2022 to a later date. The amended and restated information circular in connection with the Meeting will be available on QPM's web site and in the SEDAR issuer profile for the Corporation at www.sedar.com.

Shares for debt

QPM has entered into agreements to issue an aggregate of 208,930 common shares in settlement of debts of two current directors and three former directors of the Corporation in an aggregate amount of $29,250 (the "Debt Settlement"). The Debt Settlement is paid in connection with services rendered by the current directors or former directors during the first quarter this current financial year.

The Board of Directors and Management of QPM believe that the Debt Settlement is in the best interests of QPM as it will help the Corporation preserve its cash position. The common shares to be issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be issued at a deemed price of $0.14 per share and will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to applicable securities regulations and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Debt Settlement is considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Debt Settlement will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as QPM's securities are not listed on any stock exchange identified in Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and neither the fair market value of the common shares to be issued in the Debt Settlement nor of the services provided in connection with the debts which are the subject of the Debt Settlement exceeds 25% of QPM's market capitalization.

The Debt Settlement is subject to regulatory approval, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the Sakami project and advance to the mineral resource estimate stage.

For more information please contact:

Normand Champigny
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 514 979-4746
nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Quebec Precious Metals Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715114/Quebec-Precious-Metals-to-hold-AGM-on-October-11th-and-Issue-Shares-in-Payment-of-Debts

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Fernandez, Dabrowski last of Canadians to be ousted from U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — The last of the Canadians at this year’s U.S. Open was eliminated on Wednesday, when Leylah Annie Fernandez and American partner Jack Sock bowed out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. Earlier on Wednesday, No. 5 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos were beaten by 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 by No. 3 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles. Canada had five players in the junior singles draws, but only 16-year-old Vict

  • Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman livid over umpire's questionable balk call

    Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman did not let a controversial balk call derail him from a strong outing on route to a 7-3 win.

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Liverpool, Eintracht slump in CL on day 2 coaches fired

    GENEVA (AP) — A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field. Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday. Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively. Liverpool slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat at Napoli where the hosts were f

  • Blue Jays recall top prospect Gabriel Moreno, demote struggling pitcher Mitch White

    The Blue Jays made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

  • Banton leads Canada to 82-77 quarterfinal win over Mexico in AmeriCup tournament

    RECIFE, Brazil — Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton had 16 points and seven rebounds to lift Canada to an 82-77 victory over Mexico on Thursday and into the semifinals of the FIBA AmeriCup tournament. Banton, a Toronto native, is making his Canadian team debut at the tournament, and is relishing the opportunity. "For me just to be able to represent my country for the first time, I've always wanted to do that," said Banton, who became the first Canadian drafted by the Raptors, going 46th overall

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Much-maligned Blue Jays bullpen playing critical role in recent success

    The Blue Jays' bullpen has been lights out lately after taking heat for much of the season.

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Rookie Jamie Newman to start at quarterback for Tiger-Cats versus Argos

    HAMILTON — Rookie Jamie Newman will make his first CFL start on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' biggest stage. Newman will be under centre when Hamilton hosts the archrival Toronto Argonauts in the annual Labour Day clash Monday at a sold-out Tim Hortons Field. The Ticats need a victory to not only keep pace in a very tight East Division but also try to salvage the season series. "I'm very excited (but) honestly right now I just feel like I'm super locked in," a composed Newman said. "I'm in my zone tr

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Canada to open world junior hockey championships against Czechs in Halifax

    HALIFAX — Canada's junior men's hockey team face Czechia to open its defence of its world championship gold medal on Boxing Day in Halifax. Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule on Tuesday for the tournament, Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Moncton and Halifax. Canada is in Group A in Halifax with Sweden, Czechia, who the Canadians beat in the 2022 semifinal, Germany and Austria. Finland, the defending silver medallists, open the tournament on Boxing Day against Sw

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.