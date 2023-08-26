Quebec police say two young children killed by their father, who took his own life

NOTRE-DAME-DES-PRAIRIES, Que. — Quebec provincial police say they're investigating the killings of two young children, allegedly by their father, near Joliette, Que.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Catherine Bernard says police believe the man took his own life after killing the two children.

She says officers from the violent crimes unit are leading the investigation.

The deaths occurred in Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, Que., around 60 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Bernard says all three people were found dead.

She says police are still investigating the circumstances behind the deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2023.

The Canadian Press