Quebec police say third man dies after pedestrians struck by truck last week

AMQUI, Que. — A third person has died of injuries sustained when a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians last week in an eastern Quebec town, provincial police said Monday.

Police identified the latest victim as 41-year-old Simon-Guillaume Bourget.

One week ago, a man drove a truck down a main street in Amqui, Que., hitting several groups of pedestrians in what police have described as an intentional act.

The hospital research centre tied to Université Laval said one person died Sunday night at Quebec City's Hôpital de l'Enfant-Jésus.

Two other men — Gérald Charest, 65, and Jean Lafrenière, 73 — were killed in the alleged attack in Amqui, about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

The truck hit 11 people ranging in age from less than a year old to 77. Six people were transported to hospital; three patients were still hospitalized Monday, including one in critical condition, and the other two were stable.

Bourget's father, Sylvio Bourget, paid tribute to his late son in a Facebook post, and thanked paramedics and the hospital for the care they provided.

"Simon left us last night, peaceful and serene. My son died a hero. Thanks to his organ donation, he saved three lives," Bourget said.

"It's time for pain and love. Anger prolongs the pain unnecessarily. Everyone will have the fate they deserve."

Steeve Gagnon, 38, is facing two counts of dangerous driving causing death, and prosecutors have said more charges will follow.

A spokeswoman for the Crown said Monday that despite the third death, any further charges would be laid after the police investigation is concluded.

Gagnon is due back in court in April 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press