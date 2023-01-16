Quebec police say killing of health-care worker from Cameroon was a homicide

Quebec provincial police say they are investigating the death last week of a health-care worker from Cameroon as a homicide.

The body of Nadine Flora Alinanyinyi, 34, was found Thursday in her apartment in Mont-St-Hilaire, Que., about 40 kilometres east of Montreal.

A two-month-old baby was found unharmed inside the apartment.

Alinanyinyi had been recruited to Quebec from Cameroon in 2020 and was employed at Le Quartier Saint-Hilaire seniors residence as a personal support worker.

Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau says authorities have met with the baby's father but do not consider him a suspect.

Her employer said in a statement last week that Alinanyinyi was appreciated by her peers and had been on maternity leave.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2023.

The Canadian Press