Quebec police investigating violent arrest involving Black teenagers

MONTREAL — Quebec City police say they're investigating a violent arrest involving Black teenagers after videos of the event began circulating on social media on Saturday.

Police issued a press release saying the footage, in which officers are seen dragging, hitting and pinning down Black youths in the snow, are from an interaction that took place between Nov. 26 and 27.

The release says authorities are deeply concerned by the behaviour of the officers and are trying to shed light on the circumstances.

Police didn't provide further details on the interaction or the identity of the people involved in the videos.

Professional boxer Eric Martel-Bahoeli, however, says he recognized one of the young Black men in the video.

Martel-Bahoeli said the police have no excuse for such behaviours and the arrest only adds fuel to racial tensions between police officers and the Black community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press