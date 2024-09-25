Quebec opposition parties denounce $6.5M subsidy to Presidents Cup golf tournament

QUÉBEC — Quebec's opposition parties are denouncing the $6.5-million subsidy granted by the provincial government to the Presidents Cup golf tournament taking place in the Montreal area this week.

The legislature leader of Québec solidaire said today the money would have been better spent on basic services rather than what he called luxuries.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois also pointed out that Premier François Legault's government is spending up to $7 million to have the Los Angeles Kings play two NHL exhibition games in Quebec City next week.

The Parti Québécois asked to see the studies on the economic impact of the golf tournament, while Liberal member Marwah Rizqy questioned spending millions on a sporting event when it's hard to get the funding to replace a junior college toilet.

Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx defended the subsidy, saying the tournament was bringing in tens of thousands of tourists and an estimated $71 million in economic benefits.

The Presidents Cup, which takes place this week at the Royal Montreal Golf Club, is a team competition between the United States and a squad of international players. It's organized by the PGA Tour, which generated revenues of US$1.9 billion last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press