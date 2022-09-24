Quebec Muslims share fears and concerns at travelling Senate hearings

The President of the Canadian Muslim Forum, Samer Majzoub, left, met with Senators Victor Oh, centre, and Salma Ataullahjan, right, at a public hearing in Quebec City held by the standing committee on human rights on Tuesday. (Submitted by the Senate of Canada - image credit)

Muslims in Quebec had a chance to express their fears and concerns about Islamophobia to the Senate of Canada this week.

The Senate's standing committee on human rights held a public consultation in Quebec City on Tuesday, as part of a countrywide study of hate and discrimination against Muslims living in Canada.

"We're just trying to hear from a wide range of Muslims," explained Senator Salma Ataullahjan, the chair of the committee.

Ataullahjan said the goal of the consultations is to understand the challenges faced by Muslims of different ethnicities and sexes in Canada.

The senator proposed the investigation after learning that Canada is the country with the highest number of killings of Muslims among the G7

"I was shocked," said Ataullahjan, who is a practising Muslim herself. "I thought … this needs to be looked at."

Systemic racism, violence against women

Much of the discussion during the Quebec City hearing was focused on Bill 21, the Quebec law that bans certain public sector employees from wearing religious symbols.

The committee heard testimony about how the bill has affected Muslim women who wear the hijab and how many of them have felt like targets since it came into force.

Laïla Aitoumasste, a Muslim woman who lives in Quebec City, said the consultation was an opportunity for her to share her perspective.

"It's a problem that touches me, that touches my community," she said.

Aitoumasste said she spoke about a project she worked on to help Muslim women who have experienced heinous acts.

She said often these women feel like their complaints are not taken seriously, and they don't know where to go to get help.

"They feel very neglected, discouraged, unmotivated, and they'll simply give up," she said.

"It really saddens me because these are women who have a lot of skills. Often it's women who have a diploma but who didn't have the opportunity to work simply because they wear the hijab," she said.

Saïd Akjour, who was injured in the Quebec City mosque shooting in 2017, was also keen to share his thoughts about the realities faced by Muslims in Quebec City.

"We're trying to pass the message that we are good in Quebec City and we're flourishing, but there are problems that we are trying to solve."

He said that while most people are kind and welcoming toward Muslims, there are still a lot of barriers to integrating society.

"Discrimination in the workforce, diplomas that are not recognized," he said. "How [women wearing the hijab] are seen in public spaces, all the insults, the things that happen on social media — it's still terrible," he said.

Poignant stop at Quebec City mosque

The visit included a stop at the Islamic Cultural Centre where the mass shooting took place, a moment Ataullahjan described as "very, very emotional."

She said seeing the mosque and the precise spot where people were killed while they prayed was very troubling for her and her colleagues.

"When you sit across the table and you meet people who tell you, you know, face to face about what they've experienced, it's so powerful."

Hearing so many difficult stories from people who share her faith has been very taxing, the senator said.

"At the end of each day, as we hear the testimony, I have to just literally sort of de-stress. It takes me a couple of hours," she said.

Federal government to receive recommendations

The Senate also gathered testimony from Muslims in Vancouver, Edmonton and Toronto.

Ataullahjan said common themes came out of the hearings, such as Muslims feeling unsafe in their community or women who wear the hijab bearing the brunt of the violence, especially if they are Black.

The committee is now back in Ottawa and will start drafting recommendations for the federal government. Ataullahjan said a final report will be finished in the spring.

Akjour said he hopes the Senate will take into consideration the solutions suggested during the Quebec City hearing.

Those included stricter social media oversight to remove divisive or hate messages, controlling right-wing extremism and implementing tougher gun control laws.