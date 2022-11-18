Quebec man charged with terrorism in Haitian coup plot will fight charges: lawyer

MONTREAL — The lawyer for a Quebec man charged with planning a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of Jovenel Moïse says his client will fight the charges.

On Thursday, the RCMP said Gérald Nicolas, 51, will appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Dec. 1 to face three terrorism-related charges.

Nicolas is charged with leaving Canada to facilitate a terrorist activity, facilitating a terrorist activity and providing property for terrorist purposes.

Police say their investigation of Nicolas is not related to the July 2021 assassination of Moïse.

A sworn statement filed by the RCMP to obtain a search warrant describes several aspects of the alleged plot contained in message exchanges, including securing land on the Dominican-Haitian border, acquiring supplies to set up a camp for up to 50 people and travel to Cuba, Colombia, Panama and the Dominican Republic to secure manpower and weapons.

Defence lawyer Tiago Murias said he is waiting for the Crown to disclose evidence but Nicolas intends to contest the charges and will plead not guilty.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2022.

