Quebec logs 228 new COVID-19 cases, reports all senior care home residents immunized

QUEBEC — All residents of Quebec's senior care system are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the province's seniors minister said Saturday, further clearing the way to relax a number of protective measures imposed during the pandemic.

"Good news, all residents in private seniors' homes have received their second COVID-19 vaccine dose," Marguerite Blais said in a tweet on Saturday morning.

The announcement came a day after Blais outlined plans to relax public health measures at the province's senior-care facilities. At a news conference in Quebec city, she said the province's epidemiological situation had improved enough over the past weeks to allow Quebecers to visit their loved ones in long-term care homes and senior residences without making appointments.

As of Monday, fully vaccinated residents of care centres can gather without masks. All residents living in green zones of the province's COVID-19 response plan will be able to receive up to nine visitors indoors or outdoors.

Those living in yellow zones will be permitted to visit with members of a family bubble, while seniors in communities under the orange alert level can welcome one person at a time.

Communal dining and some leisure activities may also resume at facilities in green and yellow alert levels, she said.

Quebec reported 228 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and four more deaths attributed to the virus, including one in the last 24 hours.

Health officials said virus-related hospitalizations declined by 24 in the past 24 hours and now stand at 283, while the number of patients in intensive care dropped by three to 64.

The province said it administered 92,993 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine Friday, for a total of 6,001,080 since the launch of the provincial immunization drive.

The province said about 64.5 per cent of Quebecers have received a first dose.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 5, 2021.

The Canadian Press