Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise by 18 as some restrictions are lifted

MONTREAL — Quebec is reporting three more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today and a rise of 18 COVID-19 patients.

It's the first net increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province since Feb. 13, when health officials reported a rise of 14 patients.

The Health Department says 1,776 people are in hospital, after 101 people were admitted in the past 24 hours and 83 were discharged.

It says 119 people are in intensive care, an increase of five.

The small rise in COVID-19 patients comes as some restrictions in the province are being lifted, including the requirement to show proof of vaccination at places of worship.

Conferences and other public events can resume today, while arcades, bowling alleys and other recreation centres are allowed to reopen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2022.

Jacob Serebrin, The Canadian Press