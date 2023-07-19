Quebec lifts all remaining COVID-19 masking measures

Wearing a mask in health-care settings was no longer mandatory as of April, except for specific situations. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press - image credit)

All masking directives related to the COVID-19 pandemic that were still in effect in the province are now lifted, Quebec's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The ministry cited the improved epidemiological situation in recent months as a reason for the decision, which mainly concerns health-care workers and their patients. In a news release, it said most of the population achieved immunity through infection and that treatments for the COVID-19 are now available.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

For the most part, wearing a mask in health-care settings became optional as of April. As of Wednesday, masking in specific medical circumstances, like when in direct contact with someone infected with COVID-19, is no longer being enforced.

Facilities can now decide what directives they want to implement, based on the recommendations of the province's institute of public health (INSPQ).

Quebec has also reduced the isolation period to five days for people who come in close contact with COVID-19 patients in all care settings, including residential and long-term care centres.

The province's latest COVID-19 data shows 626 new cases and one new death between July 9 and 15.

The update to measures aligns with the latest INSPQ recommendations, said the ministry.

But health authorities say removing guidelines does not mean the virus has stopped circulating.

Preparation for the fall vaccination campaign against COVID-19 and the seasonal flu is underway, the ministry added.

Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, 18,011 people in Quebec died for reasons related to COVID-19.