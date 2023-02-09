Quebec-Kahnawake relations going slow but steady: Delisle

The relationship framework for the nation-to-nation relationship Kahnawake would like to enjoy with the provincial government is taking more time than many in Kahnawake would like but it is still progressing, a Mohawk Council of Kahnawake chief said Tuesday afternoon.

“Well, we are trying to re-initiate those discussions,” MCK Chief Mike Delisle, who is the lead on economic development, said. “It’s kind of in a stall right now.”

Delisle said the provincial government has engaged the MCK on issues such as transport, transport safety and security and infrastructure, but those issues mostly surround the Mercier Bridge.

The government’s passing of Bill 96 also put a damper on the MCK-Quebec relationship, as Kahnawake and other Indigenous officials hoped to have exemptions on the law, which would strengthen the Charter of the French Language and require anglophone students to take more French classes.

“After Bill 96 passed, some of my colleagues were okay with an embargo on discussions while we re-tool some of these documents,” Delisle said.

After the framework for a nation-to-nation relationship is complete, Delisle said, both sides will present their proposals to provincial negotiator Geoff Kelley – a former MNA and minister of Native Affairs under Jean Charest’s government – to work out a solution.

Last week, Quebec Indigenous Affairs minister Ian Lafreniere said he is willing to listen to Indigenous communities that share the territory with Quebec.

“My work on the ground is to listen to people and understand what the communities want. I listen to them and what they want. There are some communities that want to work with us and develop with us and we want to work with them as partners,” he said.

Delisle said he is hoping the provincial government will be able to find time to review the relationship framework before the 2023 summer break in the National Assembly.

“We would like to be able to solve matters of jurisdiction before the National Assembly breaks for the summer. We are hopeful,” Delisle said.

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase