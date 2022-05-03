Quebec holds funeral for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur

Bouquets surround a statue of Guy Lafleur outside of the Bell Centre, the home arena of the Montreal Canadiens. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Quebecers and hockey fans around the world will be giving Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur a final send-off today as the province holds a national funeral in his honour.

Lafleur, who captured five Stanley Cup titles and was a hockey hero in Quebec long before his NHL playing days, died after a series of prolonged health issues, including lung cancer. He was 70.

The funeral for the man known affectionately as le Démon Blond will begin at 11 a.m. ET at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal.

You can watch special coverage of the funeral here starting at 10 a.m.

The ceremony follows two days of public visitations at the Bell Centre, where thousands lined up for hours for a chance to pay their respects.

WATCH | Thousands of fans paid their respects to Guy Lafleur in Montreal:

CBC will be carrying the ceremony live with English translation. Here's how you can follow along:

On TV: CBC News Network will be live from the Marie-Reine-du-Monde Cathedral Tuesday morning as of 8 a.m. A network special following the ceremony, with live translation, will begin at 10 a.m. Local programming in Montreal will continue the coverage throughout the day.

On Digital: The CBC News Network special will be available on the CBC Montreal website as a livestream, starting at 10 a.m. ET. The special will also be available live on CBC Gem and on the CBC Montreal and CBC News Facebook pages.

On Radio: A Montreal radio special will run on 88.5 FM — and across the stations of the Quebec Community Network —on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET, hosted by Shawn Apel and co-hosted by Shawn Lyons, including live updates from the scene from local reporters.