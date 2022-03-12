Quebec high school students organize thrift shop fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees

·3 min read
Quebec high school students organize thrift shop fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees

When Skylar Rokov heard of the deepening humanitarian crisis in Ukraine as Russian forces intensified shelling this week, the 16-year-old said she could no longer justify sitting on the sidelines.

"Being half Ukrainian myself, I want to be able to do more and give more," said the Beaconsfield High School (BHS) student.

So when the idea of a school fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees was floated in one of her classes, Rokov sprang into action with a friend and came up with the idea for a thrift shop.

"In this day and age, a lot of kids love to go thrifting, so I thought it would be a really good way to earn money," she said.

In just four days, the school's Grade 11 classes organized the fundraiser to sell gently-used books, clothing and accessories, donated by staff and students. They also set up a popcorn stand for buying a snack.

"It feels like I'm doing something more than just being a student and more than just saying 'I stand with Ukraine' because of course I do, but I'm actually making a difference and it feels really good," said Rokov.

Kwabena Oduro/CBC News
Kwabena Oduro/CBC News

Keana Lutfi, 16, was also keen to help out with the event, saying the situation in Ukraine hits close to home.

"I grew up in Lebanon, which isn't a really safe country, so I'm just happy that I get to help people that I can at least somewhat relate to," she said.

The plan started in the students' business class, as they learned about the impact of the conflict on the economy in Canada.

Business and math teacher Adam Cox-Twardowski said students were getting emotional learning about the war in his class, so he decided to turn the discussion to what students could do to help out.

"Through social media, they are seeing things happening live ... we are seeing buildings being bombed, we are seeing parents fleeing with their kids," he said.

Kwabena Oduro/CBC News
Kwabena Oduro/CBC News

Cox-Twardowski added that while he served as the facilitator for things like filling out paperwork, the event was organized entirely by the students.

Over the two-day event, students raised $1,700, all of which will go to the Bearers of Love International, a Montreal-based charity that has helped Ukrainians for over 15 years.

The money will be used to help bring them much needed necessities, with a priority on those with disabilities, seniors and the impoverished.

"It means a lot to me that we help out in any way that we can," said Rokov, adding that she hopes other schools across the island will see what they've done and follow suit.

Kwabena Oduro/CBC News
Kwabena Oduro/CBC News

Cox-Twardowski said seeing the effort his students put into creating this event to help out those in need was a point of pride for him as a teacher.

"When you're able to make those differences in students' lives and let them see that they have a voice and they're able to make that change ... I'm speechless, I'm just so proud of everything they've done."

Lutfi described the event as more than a school project, saying the end goal is for people in Ukraine to get the help they need in terms of supplies like food and medicine.

"To me, it's not about feeling like a good person. It's just about knowing that they're OK."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Young Ukrainian refugee delighted by lollipops at Polish border

    STORY: Handing out sweets to young children and other refugees on a cold morning, volunteers also helped the refugees carrying their suitcases or supported elderly refugees in wheelchairs.According to the Polish Border Guard 1.5 million people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24.United Nations agencies said on Friday (March 11) that more than 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine, with a further 2 million people inside Ukraine fleeing to different parts of the country.Humanitarian agencies are scrambling to provide refugees with needed necessities, as thousand of refugees are waiting at freezing temperatures at border crossings.

  • Lady Gaga refused to speak to Camille Cottin between scenes for House of Gucci

    French star said Lady Gaga was ‘very focused’

  • If Aaron Donald 'runs it back' with Rams, who will join him?

    What has been a quiet offseason for the Rams will change next week when free agency and player movement begin. A look at what the Rams might do.

  • Putin has brainwashed their Russian parents into war. They hope this website will save them

    ‘Like we are victims of Russian aggression, they are victims of Russian propaganda’

  • Vigil at Sask. Legislature remembers those lost to COVID-19, 2 years after 1st case

    Karen Hoiland stood on the steps of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina Saturday afternoon, reflecting on the more than 1,000 people in the province who have died since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly a year prior, Hoiland was in the Regina General Hospital, holding her husband's hand as he took his last breath. "I'll be reflecting on all of this for years to come," she said of the death of her 79-year-old husband, who had COVID-19. Regina's Deb Nyczai organized the vi

  • 1 dead, 6 injured after shooting outside Edmonton lounge: police

    A man is dead and several other people were injured after a shooting outside an Edmonton lounge early Saturday morning, police say. Around 2:45 a.m., Edmonton police responded to a report about shots fired at a lounge near the intersection of 124th Street and 118th Avenue, near Inglewood. Two women and four men were found shot outside the establishment; paramedics treated them and sent them to hospital with "various injuries," police say. A fifth injured man got to a hospital on their own, they

  • Ex-tennis pro Stakhovsky in Ukraine 'with a gun in my hands'

    About 1 1/2 months after the last match of Sergiy Stakhovsky’s professional tennis career, the 36-year-old Ukrainian left his wife and three young children in Hungary and went back to his birthplace to help however he could during Russia’s invasion. Retirement did not go as planned.

  • 5 dead in overnight collision near Belleville: OPP

    Five people were killed in an overnight collision between a tractor-trailer and a passenger van near Belleville, Ont., according to police. At approximately 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, the Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to the collision on the westbound lanes of Highway 401, between Aikens and St. Hilaire roads. Roughly 12 hours later, OPP confirmed that five people had died, while two more were transported to hospital with serious injuries. The names of the people

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

    The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c