Quebec premier to lift emergency measures in Gatineau, urges youth to get vaccine

MONTREAL — Quebec's premier and health officials sounded an optimistic note on Tuesday, as they reported fewer than 700 new cases for two consecutive days and said they will ease restrictions in the Gatineau, Que., area.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital has dropped by 54 over the last seven reporting periods, leading Premier François Legault to tell reporters Quebec is "heading in the right direction."

"We are making it through the third wave," Legault said, sounding hopeful.

He said the government is close to releasing a plan to reopen the province. "I hope in the next few weeks to be able to arrive with a complete plan, a gradual return to normal life," Legault said, adding that the "summer is shaping up to be very good."

Emergency COVID-19 measures will end on Monday in Quebec's Outaouais region, in the western part of the province by the Ontario border, Legault said. But he added that Quebec police will still be verifying that Ontarians aren't crossing into Gatineau for non-essential reasons. The boundaries between the two provinces have been closed to non-essential travel since April 19.

Schools and non-essential business in Outaouais will reopen and the nighttime curfew will be pushed back to 9:30 p.m. from 8 p.m., Legault said. That region will join Montreal and Quebec City in the red pandemic-alert level, where gyms are closed and in-person dining at restaurants is still prohibited.

Three less-populated regions, however, are still worrying health authorities.

Emergency measures will remain in most of the Bas-St-Laurent region, northeast of Quebec City on the southern shore of the St. Lawrence River — except for Rimouski, Que., where emergency measures will end next Monday. The Bas-St-Laurent region reported 55 new infections on Tuesday.

Emergency measures will also remain in Quebec's Estrie region, east of Montreal, where 58 cases were reported on Tuesday. And emergency restrictions will also be maintained in parts of the Chaudière-Appalaches region, south of the provincial capital.

Story continues

Legault encouraged young people to get vaccinated. "Getting vaccinated means freedom, solidarity and a great summer," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé posted an open letter on Facebook calling on young adults to book vaccine appointments, which are open to people as young as 25.

Dubé said he appreciates how the past year has been difficult for young adults, who he said have made remarkable sacrifices to protect the most vulnerable and the health-care system. He said he recognizes that young people's mental health has taken a toll, as they have been relegated to distance learning and those in the hotel, restaurant and culture sectors have lost jobs.

Quebec is nearing the finish line, Dubé said, adding that young people have a chance to play a crucial role in controlling COVID-19 transmission by getting vaccinated in large numbers.

The provincial government has said that by the end of the week, all Quebec adults will be offered the chance to book a vaccine appointment.

Quebec reported 660 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and nine more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including one in the previous 24 hours. Health officials said hospitalizations dropped by three, to 540, and 128 people were in intensive care, a rise of five.

The province said it administered 61,051 additional doses on Monday; more than 43 per cent of Quebecers have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Quebec's public health institute, called Institut national de santé publique du Québec, released a survey Tuesday indicating 85 per cent of respondents said they planned to get vaccinated or had already received a dose.

Quebec has reported a total of 359,456 cases of COVID-19 and 11,002 deaths linked to the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021.

Virginie Ann, The Canadian Press