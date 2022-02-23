Quebec Government To Deliver Budget On March 22
The Government of Quebec says it will table its next provincial budget on March 22.
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said the budget will focus on sound management of key priorities such as health, education, and the economy.
He also said it will include measures to deal with inflation and rising costs faced by Quebecers but declined to be more specific.
It will be Girard's fourth budget since the Coalition Avenir Quebec government won the 2018 provincial election and the last before an election that is expected this autumn.
Read:
Optimism on the Rise Thanks to New Developments in Oncology in the Fight Against Cancer
Double-Digit Growth in Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market to Drive Advancements Ahead of 2030
Wave of Massive ESG Investments Triggering Major Developments in Mining of Critical Minerals
Investment in New Plant-Based Alternative Meat Products Ramps Up Into 2022
New Treatments Needed as Breast Cancer Was Leading Killer of Female Cancer Patients in 2019
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said that rising rents, groceries and gas prices are hitting Quebecers hard, and he is promising the upcoming budget will provide some financial relief.
Legault also played down rumours of a spring election, telling reporters that he intends to respect the October 3 fixed date for a provincewide election.