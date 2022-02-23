Quebec Government To Deliver Budget On March 22

The Government of Quebec says it will table its next provincial budget on March 22.

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said the budget will focus on sound management of key priorities such as health, education, and the economy.

He also said it will include measures to deal with inflation and rising costs faced by Quebecers but declined to be more specific.

It will be Girard's fourth budget since the Coalition Avenir Quebec government won the 2018 provincial election and the last before an election that is expected this autumn.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said that rising rents, groceries and gas prices are hitting Quebecers hard, and he is promising the upcoming budget will provide some financial relief.

Legault also played down rumours of a spring election, telling reporters that he intends to respect the October 3 fixed date for a provincewide election.