Quebec First Nations promise to keep pushing to be heard as second term for Legault government almost guaranteed

·5 min read

Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) Chief Ghislain Picard is no more at ease now that he has heard incumbent Member of the National Assembly (MNA) of Quebec Ian Lafrenière’s take on Indigenous issues.

Lafrenière, who serves as Indigenous Affairs minister in the incumbent Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government, joined MNAs Gregory Kelley (Liberal) and Manon Massé (Québec Solidaire), along with Parti Québécois candidate Alexis Gagné-Labrun in a debate hosted by AFNQL on Sept. 20.

The Conservative Party of Québec was too late in accepting the invitation to participate in the debate and could not be accommodated, said Picard.

Each participant was given time to answer questions specific to four topics: governance and self-determination; territories, resources and economy; health and youth protection; and protection of languages and culture.

With Quebeckers going to the polls on Oct. 3, the debate was the first time Indigenous issues were given any real attention, Picard said. He adds that the positions of the parties on the issues did not surprise him.

As far as Picard is concerned, Lafrenière’s answers were a clear indication that a re-elected CAQ government was going to “stay the course.”

“There’s nothing that indicates to me that they’re going to do things differently,” said Picard. “The premier (François Legault) has said a number of times he’s not interested in sitting down with Indigenous peoples to discuss the terms of implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. To me a lot of the principles within the United Nations declaration don’t sit well with them.”

Instead, he says, Legault will continue making deals directly with individual First Nations or regional groupings.

Picard also points to Quebec’s “ongoing battle” over federal Bill C-92, which recognizes the authority First Nations, Métis and Inuit have over their own children, youth and families. Quebec challenged that authority and the Quebec Court of Appeal ruled that First Nations laws would not prevail over provincial law if the two conflicted. The federal government is taking that decision to the Supreme Court of Canada in December.

The Quebec government agrees “to the principle of more autonomy for First Nations, but they stopped when we say there’s a difference between more autonomy and full autonomy. This is the kind of playing field they don’t want to go to,” said Picard.

He says Lafrenière spent debate night on the defensive as “the interest focused more on the outgoing government because, obviously, one would tend to look at the record in the last four years.”

One such record-accounting occurred when Kelley, the Liberal Opposition’s Indigenous Affairs critic, called out Lafrenière for having a leader who has had to “excuse himself for saying hurtful things” repeatedly over the past four years.

Kelley’s reference was from the televised debate of party leaders the previous week when Legault said the situation in the Joliette hospital, which led to Joyce Echaquan’s death, had been dealt with. Legault apologized earlier this week for that statement.

In September 2020, Echaquan, an Atikamekw woman, streamed on Facebook Live the demeaning way she was treated by hospital staff before she died. The coroner later ruled that racism led to Echaquan’s treatment, from her initial diagnosis to the way her health care was monitored, and contributed to her death.

Echaquan’s treatment re-opened the discussion on systemic racism and led to Joyce’s Principle, which aims to see all Indigenous peoples treated equitably when it comes to social and health services.

Legault refused to adopt Joyce’s Principle and continues to deny that systemic racism exists in Quebec.

“The situation faced by Joyce and her husband and her family and her community… (that is) systemic racism and there again the outgoing government (represented by Lafrenière) …stood its ground. I didn’t expect them to move away from that. They can be that arrogant, how they position themselves on this very sensitive issue,” said Picard.

This is a battle, he adds, the AFNQL will continue to fight the government on.

That battle will also continue on the French language bill, passed earlier this year, which strengthens the use of French in every aspect of Quebec’s society, particularly business and education.

Indigenous communities have lobbied hard to be exempted from the French-language requirements saying the new regulations will hamper their ability to get services and limit the education of their youth. Their lobbying efforts, including demonstrations, have had no impact.

Picard says Lafrenière continued to brush off community concerns at the debate and was “very evasive on that issue.”

Picard adds that the CAQ government has told Indigenous leaders that the government could pass a separate bill that would protect Indigenous languages.

“We told them, ‘That’s not your business. That’s our business. We’ll do it. We only need you to respect it,’” Picard said.

While AFNQL thought it was important to have party representatives speak on Indigenous issues, it isn’t the organization’s intention to convince First Nations people to vote, said Picard.

“We don’t advocate for the vote by Indigenous peoples because there’s a diversity of views and positions within our nations. We have to stay above that. We’re not one to say, ‘You people should go out and exercise that right.’ It’s really a right that belongs to people themselves. They will decide,” said Picard.

He adds that there are some ridings that include Indigenous candidates and some ridings where Indigenous votes could swing the decisions.

“I think … that (CAQ) are somewhat on solid ground in Quebec, because I think it’s written in the stars they will be the next government. I think they’re probably comforted by it and don’t see the need to meet us halfway,” said Picard. But he promises the “battle will be ongoing definitely.”

CAQ came to power in 2018, breaking 50 years of Liberal and Parti Québécois rule in that province.

A new Leger poll indicates that Legault’s party enjoys 38 per cent voter support. Official opposition is almost evenly spread between the other four main parties with Québec Solidaire, Conservatives and Liberals each with 16 per cent, and the Parti Québécois with 13 per cent.

Windspeaker.com

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com, Windspeaker.com

Latest Stories

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Hockey Canada facing backlash for survey on sexual assault allegations

    A recent survey distributed by Hockey Canada has left some shaking their heads over what they see as out-of-touch questions about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. The survey, which CBC News has seen, was distributed to parents, volunteers and coaches, seeking to gauge opinions on the sport's national body. It has been under intense scrutiny since news broke this spring of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ont., involving eight unidentified playe

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Canadian women to face Argentina and Morocco in October soccer friendlies in Spain

    The Canadian women's soccer team will play Argentina and Morocco in international friendlies in Spain during the October FIFA international window. The seventh-ranked Canadians will face No. 31 Argentina on Oct. 6 and No. 76 Morocco on Oct. 10, with both matches at Estadio Municipal de Chapin in Jerez. "This window gives us the opportunity to experience different styles of opposition that will come with the expanded 32-nation FIFA Women's World Cup," Canada coach Bev Priestman said in a statemen

  • Canucks' Hughes on Boudreau: 'You want to run through a brick wall for him'

    Quinn Hughes has a long history with his head coach. The Vancouver Canucks star defenceman was a kid in the mid-2000s when Bruce Boudreau patrolled the bench for the American Hockey League's Manchester Monarchs. Quinn's dad, Jim Hughes, was his assistant. All these years later, and on the heels of an encouraging first act, the young blue-liner is keen to see what's in store for the Canucks with a full season of Boudreau at the helm. "He brings a lot of energy," Hughes, set to turn 23 next month,

  • Terry Fox Run back in Alberta as thousands run in support of cancer research

    Across the country on Sunday, thousands of Canadians laced up their running shoes and pounded the pavement for the 42nd Terry Fox Run. The annual fundraiser for cancer research was back in person, and across the province, Albertans ran once again in honour of the Canadian legend. In Edmonton, more than 800 people ran to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The crowd in the capital was smaller than past years, but still an impressive turn out as the city continues to deal with the pande

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • Canucks' Hughes on Boudreau: 'You want to run through a brick wall for him'

    Quinn Hughes has a long history with his head coach. The Vancouver Canucks star defenceman was a kid in the mid-2000s when Bruce Boudreau patrolled the bench for the American Hockey League's Manchester Monarchs. Quinn's dad, Jim Hughes, was his assistant. All these years later, and on the heels of an encouraging first act, the young blue-liner is keen to see what's in store for the Canucks with a full season of Boudreau at the helm. "He brings a lot of energy," Hughes, set to turn 23 next month,

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press