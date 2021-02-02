Quebec premier expected to announce relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions tonight

Updated ·2 min read

MONTREAL — The downward trend of reported infections and hospitalizations continued Tuesday in Quebec, ahead of an announcement later in the day by the premier in which he is expected to ease some restrictions.

Health officials reported 1,053 new infections and 38 deaths, including seven in the preceding 24 hours. They said hospitalizations dropped by 34, to 1,110, and 178 people were in intensive care, a drop of five. The seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 infections dropped to 1,212 — the 25th consecutive day it has declined.

Premier Francois Legault is scheduled to hold a news conference in Quebec City Tuesday evening, alongside Health Minister Christian Dube and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of public health, to announce modifications to the health orders that were set to expire next Monday.

Legault had imposed a provincewide curfew until at least Feb. 8 and closed all non-essential businesses across the province for the same period. Since that time, infections and hospitalizations reported across the province have declined steadily.

He suggested last week he was ready to ease restrictions related to businesses but indicated the curfew would remain. In-person dining, gyms, bars and entertainment venues have been closed across much of the province since October.

Meanwhile, Quebec's legislature resumed sitting Tuesday, with opposition parties weighing in with their expectations on what should reopen.

Opposition Leader Dominique Anglade told reporters she wants the government to return to a region-by-region approach to COVID-19 restrictions. Quebec introduced a colour-coded system of "alert levels" in September but more recent measures, such as the closure of non-essential businesses and the curfew, have applied provincewide.

The Liberals said they also want the government to make more use of rapid COVID-19 tests.

The Parti Quebecois told reporters the curfew should be lifted in regions that have few reported cases and said gyms should reopen provincewide.

Quebec solidaire said it hoped to see fewer restrictions on outside gatherings and for the exemption to the curfew for people experiencing homelessness to be extended.

Spring break in Quebec, scheduled to begin March 1, will go ahead as planned, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said Tuesday afternoon. Health authorities said there were 2,830 active cases of COVID-19 in 1,066 schools across the province on Monday — exactly two weeks after in-person classes resumed in secondary schools.

Quebec has reported a total of 264,526 infections and 9,862 deaths linked to the virus. Health officials reported an additional 1,454 recoveries Tuesday for a total of 241,537. Quebec has 13,126 active reported cases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

Originally published

