Quebec to expand use, cover cost of 'life-changing' cystic fibrosis drug

Marie-Pier Emery knows how important the drug Trikafta is to people like her.

Emery lives with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that causes mucus to build up in parts of the body, including the lungs. It is the most common fatal genetic disease in children and young adults in Canada.

Her lung capacity was a mere eight per cent when she started taking Trikafta last October. Since then, she said she's seen her lung capacity steadily improve, up to 10 per cent so far.

"It's been life-changing," she said.

Now, the Quebec government has announced that more people like Emery will be able to access the drug.

Previously, Trikafta was only available in Quebec to children aged 12 and up, or adults whose lung capacity was 90 per cent or lower.

If one didn't meet those conditions, then they would need to rely on private insurance or pay out of pocket for the drug — which could cost up to $300,000 a year.

Under the new Quebec rules, anyone over the age of six, regardless of lung capacity, will have the drug covered through the public health-care system.

Health Canada approved the use of Trikafta for those aged six to 11 in April. Quebec follows other provinces, including Nova Scotia, Alberta and Manitoba, in expanding its coverage to the age group.

Dr. John Wallenburg, the chief scientific officer at Cystic Fibrosis Canada, said it's a huge win, especially for young families struggling with the disease.

"Picture yourself: you're a parent and you know there's a drug that can really prolong your child's life, and you know it's there, and you can't get access to it," he said. "That's terribly stress inducing."

Trikafta can be used to treat about 90 per cent of cystic fibrosis patients, but Wallenburg cautions that it's not the silver bullet needed to tackle the disease.

"These drugs, as wonderful as they are, they are not a cure," he said. "What we are going to be needing to do is find a completely different approach for those individuals … who don't benefit from these drugs."

He said provinces and the federal government should still be investing in research into the disease.

In the meantime, Wallenberg said the next step should be to expand the use of Trikafta to children under six, so they can get treatment before the onset of symptoms.